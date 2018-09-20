Mennonite Disaster Service helps local flood victims

Johnny and Kendal Krulock know how helpful Mennonite Disaster Service can be.

The Mount Joy couple saw the foundation of their home crack and they had feet of water rush inside when flooding hit in late August.

“Mennonite Disaster Service has helped us to find people who can rebuild our wall, the foundation with the cement brick in our homes,” Johnny Krulock said.

The volunteer network, based in Manheim Township, puts a priority in helping people in the Midstate.

“It feels right to be helping somebody also in our backyard,” MDS executive director Kevin King said.

MDS is helping the Krulocks put their lives back together and rebuild what they thought was lost.

“MDS was there nearby helping out,” King said. “It’s truly amazing.”