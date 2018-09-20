Mennonite Disaster Service still helping hurricane victims in Texas, Puerto Rico

Volunteers took calls on Wednesday as ABC27 News teamed up with Mennonite Disaster Service to raise money for thousands of people affected by Hurricane Florence.

MDS executive director Kevin King said they have crews ready to head to the Carolinas to help people dealing with flooding.

“This fall, you’ll find volunteers in 10 different locations plus the Carolinas,” King said.

MDS volunteers have rebuilt 600 properties combined in Texas and Puerto Rico. That’s where Hurricanes Harvey and Maria left entire cities destroyed.

“As soon as we came into town with our logos on the side of the pickup, people started running up to us,” King said.

MDS volunteers are still making weekly trips to Texas and Puerto Rico.

King said the rebuild in those locations could take years.