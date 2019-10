LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The ABC27 telethon to for Mennonite Disaster Service raised $66,318.

That total will now be matched by generous anonymous donors.

The Lancaster County-based organization sends volunteers across the country to help rebuild areas that have been hit by natural disasters.

The money raised yesterday will help support volunteers, providing them with tools, food and housing accommodations.

ABC27 would like to thank everyone who participated.