Mennonite Home Communities reports additional deaths from coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Mennonite Home Communities says a resident who was confirmed with coronavirus and another presumed, have both died.

The senior facility has the most number of COVID-19 cases on record in Lancaster County. It released a statement on Monday confirming those deaths.

Mennonite Home Communities reported over the weekend that four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died and five more staff members tested positive on Monday.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the tally of cases among residents and staff stands at 42. Mennonite Home Communities said they are working with multiple health experts to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus on their campuses.

The senior facility says some aid has come from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.