Mental health funding for children getting a boost in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Anna Kennedy says statics show 26% of children are struggling with some kind of mental illness.

Kennedy, the executive director of Lancaster Orthopedic Health Foundation, said that means there are several hundred children in Lancaster dealing with issues like depression, anxiety and stress.

The foundation announced Wednesday it has awarded nearly $50,000 in grants to four organizations to help with mental health services for children.

Kennedy believes not enough children have access to services that can help them.

“It’s really hard to get an appointment with a therapist or counselor,” Kennedy said. “Wait times are longer than they should be.”

Most of the money awarded Wednesday will go to Milagro House, which helps women and children. Executive director Christina Duncan said they will bring in professionals to starts a mental health program.

“If you’re dealing with underlying stress and anxiety that comes from a traumatic situation, you are not in the best possible situation that you can to make good choices and good decisions,” Duncan said.

Duncan said their money will also go to Clare House and Good Samaritan Services. She said the money is especially helpful since most of the people they help often never had access to behavioral health services.

“It changes lives,” Duncan said.

Other organizations getting grant money include Bethany Christian Services, COBYS Family Services, and Mental Health America of Lancaster County.