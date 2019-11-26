Meth, fentanyl impared driver to serve up to 10 years in jail

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia woman will serve up to a decade in prison for being under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl when she caused a vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Ardis Goldsborough, 36, was driving entirely in an oncoming lane of Blue Rock Road when she caused the head-on collision on April 1 in Manor Township.

Inside the vehicle Goldsborough hit was a woman and her daughter who both underwent emergency surgeries following the crash.

“I remember a car veering into our lane, waking up to the pain of a hundred hammers,” the girl said Monday in Lancaster County Court.

Goldsborough will serve 3 to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez.

Goldsborough pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence and other related offenses.

The DA’s office said the girl underwent reconstructive facial surgery and sustained intestinal injuries. Her mother sustained a broken wrist and knee and had part of her intestine removed in surgery.

According to the DA’s office, Goldsborough apologized to the victims, after saying she has battled drug addiction for 13 years and said, “I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I think about you every day.”