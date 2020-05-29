Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show cancelled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has canceled the Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show, scheduled for August of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The popularity of the Wildlife Art Show draws hundreds of spectators and artists to the Middle Creek Visitor Center and would create an environment where social distancing guidelines could not be adhered to. Acting out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public, the artists, and agency employees, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event”, said Southeast Region Director, Bruce Metz.

Despite the closure of the Middle Creek Visitor Center, outdoor recreational opportunities are still permitted following social distancing guidelines.

Middle Creek has over 20 miles of hiking trails, visitors can expect to see a wide variety of flora and fauna while exploring the wildlife management area and surrounding state game lands. If touring the area by vehicle, tune the radio to 1620 AM for an informative and educational audio tour.

The Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor’s Center is located at 100 Museum Road Stevens, PA. For more information, call 717-733-1512 or visit pgc.pa.gov.