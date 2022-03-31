(WHTM) — A Midstate bagel shop defied the odds, finding a way to adapt and thrive during the pandemic.

Two Poodles Bagels opened in 2019, looking to sell its bagels to local coffee shops. But, the pandemic led them to change their plans. They started a new business model called the Lancaster Bagel Club. This weekly delivery service allows them to deliver a dozen bagels of your choice to your residence.

There is also a Harrisburg Bagel Club as well, but this service is just for pick-up orders only.

This venture is helping fuel their growth and helping local families gather around the table.

abc27 Photojournalists Nick Garisto has their story. Watch in the player above.

To sign up for the Lancaster Bagel Club, click here. To sign up for the Harrisburg Bagel club, click here.