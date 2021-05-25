Midstate communities hold vigils to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate communities marked the anniversary of George Floyd’s death with vigils on Tuesday night.

From Hershey to Lancaster, people gathered to recognize that it’s been a year since the moment that sparked a movement.

Isaac Etter helped organized the event in Lancaster.

“Last summer I think we saw Lancaster in a whole new space, a whole new light. We got thousands of people out on the streets, multiple organizations standing up. I think it was kinda a turning point in a lot of areas,” Etter said.

His death may not have happened in Pennsylvania, but it matters to those who live here.

Rachel Young was one of the organizers for the vigil in Hershey.

“For me as a mother of two kids, my daughter is the same age as George Floyd’s daughter. It was so impactful for me realizing I just could not, not do anything, for her sake,” Young said.

They say it’s important to keep the conversations about race and policing alive and to include the next generation.

Brittney Douglas says that’s why she brought her kids to the event in Hershey.

“The best thing we can do is have those tough conversations at home. That’s why we’re here to just start that foundation with our kids,” Douglas said.

Even though there has been change this year, some say there’s more to do and they plan to keep pushing for progress.

“I don’t think we’ve seen enough, especially not in Lancaster. I think we’ve done a lot of talking in Lancaster, but I think the city needs to do better about implementing some real change,” Etter said.

They believe that change takes everyone.

“We can all do steps in small ways and just because it’s an overwhelming really hard topic to discuss that’s super uncomfortable, we’re still empowered to do something,” Young said.