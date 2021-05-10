Midstate couple locks three children inside ‘deplorable’ third-floor bedroom, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Three children were found locked inside a “deplorable” third-floor apartment bedroom while their parents were allegedly out at the Buck Motor Sports Complex, Saturday evening.

Police became aware of the incident after responding to a call from Quarryville for a report of three young children hanging out of a third-floor window yelling for their parents around 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

When police arrived, an attempt was made to enter the apartment. When the calls went unanswered, an entry was made and no adults were located inside the apartment.

Shortly after, police and fire crews located a 5, 4 and 2-year-old locked inside a bedroom in the third-floor apartment amid conditions only deemed “deplorable” by police.

The three children were taken into immediate emergency custody by the officer and medically evaluated by local EMTs, later to be placed into the care of Foster Parents.

Police say the parents were allegedly at the Buck Motor Sports Complex together while the children were locked inside the room.

As a result, Collin L. Decker, 27, and Marie A. Alexis, 24, were each charged with three counts of felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, three counts of felony Unlawful Restraint and three counts of felony False Imprisonment.

Both Decker and Alexis were committed to prison in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.