Midstate school district says trans athlete decision to be made in coming weeks

LANCASTER, PA (WHTM) — 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-LGBTQ legislation according to the Human Rights Campaign. Now South Dakota has enacted the 1st anti-transgender sports law of 2022 but it has ties to a situation in a Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

At a Hempfield School Board meeting in July 2021, students and parents voiced their opinions. “They have so much to overcome and to deprive them of a team environment is just disgusting and inhumane,” one student said.

Another student shared her opinion on transgender athletes competing on teams that match their gender identity. “If the school board does not take action and protect girls sports then school records and positions on teams are at risk of being taken away from biological girls,” she said.

The school board later voted to kick the decision to the district administration with help from the Independence Law Center, a firm with a history of defending anti-LGBTQ causes in court.

Six months later, Grant Keener, school board president, says the district has since brought on Fox Rothschild as well, a law firm with a history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Now, Keener tells abc27 the district has changed the way it approaches the issue of transgender student in sports.

“We asses each case individually. They review the facts of each case and make a determination,” Keener said. In response to being asked for more details on what kind of facts Keener refers to, he said, “The facts, the facts all the relevant facts of the case.”

PA State LGBTQ Affairs Commissioner Henry Sias says, if it is case by case for transgender students, it should be case by case for every athlete. Sias mentioned the daughters of his friends, a husband and wife, both parents over six feet tall who dominated in sports.

“Their kids are absolute athletic monsters, should they be banned? and if not, why not?” Sias asked.

Sias adds he is fearful this will spread to other school districts. He says school sports are about forming a team, a bond, not the final score. As for Hempfield, Keener says a final decision on the issue should be coming in the next few weeks.