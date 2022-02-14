Midstate school district’s solution to staffing shortages brings students and custodians together

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For the past two years staffing issues have been a way of life in just about every line of work, both in the private and public sector, and especially in education.

“We just couldn’t fill the positions that we typically would,” said Baron Jones, principal at Penn Manor High School.

The Penn Manor School District is feeling the squeeze right now.

“Staffing has been a concern for substitute teachers, our cafeteria staff, our teacher’s aides and even when it comes our custodial staff,” Jones said.

So, they put pencil to paper and started brainstorming. They came up with a solution, and students will an important role in it.

“We’re having students work hand in hand with our custodial staff in the afternoon because we really want to open this opportunity to all students grades nine through 12 and give students the opportunity to get real life practical skills,” Jones said.

Penn Manor joins two other school districts in Lancaster County, Donegal and Warwick, in hiring student custodians. They clean classrooms, bathrooms, and stairwells, basically everything a custodian does, and this comes at no added cost to the district. The students get paid from existing staff budgets.

“Even though students are working in a familiar location with familiar people, we still want to make sure they are understanding professionalism, communication, teamwork,” Jones said.

More than 80 students expressed interest for just 16 spots and there is now a waiting list.

“Any time parents have something positive for their students to do and also get paid for it, they’re very interested, and also it’s just a safe environment,” he added.