Migrating geese, swans top 125,000 at Middle Creek

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The President’s Day weekend was a busy time for the geese and swans that gather at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area during their annual migration.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s latest count put an estimated 125,000 snow geese, 1,550 tundra swans, and 1,200 Canada geese at the 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Middle Creek is an annual destination for the waterfowl as they migrate north to their breeding grounds.

The wildlife area is open to the public and has a visitor center that operates Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The game commission also has a live stream on its website.

—

Online: Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area