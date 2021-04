LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The case against Claire Miller, the 14-year-old Lancaster teen accused of killing her sister, is going to trial.

Miller waived her preliminary hearing.

Through video conference, Miller appeared in the court wearing a maroon jacket. Police say Miller killed her sister, Helen, who had cerebral palsy, in their family’s home in late February.

Miller’s attorney says he plans to file a motion to move the case to juvenile court.