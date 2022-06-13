LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millersville man has been charged with stealing a Pride flag from a Lancaster porch.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, faces one third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition after charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis on June 13, 2022.

On May 13, 2022, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the report of a theft in the 700 block of Sixth St. in Lancaster city around 7:52 p.m. The victim provided video footage of the Pride flag being stolen on May 7 around 7:49 a.m. by a tall, thin white male dressed in dark clothing. The footage shows the suspect walk eastbound through the 700 block of Sixth St., step up onto the porch and take down the flag, and walk away eastbound toward Ruby St. carrying the flag.

On May 30, police were dispatched to the same home for the report of a harassment in progress. Police stopped and identified Gollatz, who was determined to match the theft suspect seen in the video footage.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Benjamin Rothermel filed charges, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Smith.