Millersville student in South Korea pulled for fears of coronavirus

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Millersville University student studying in South Korea has been called back to the U.S. over fears of coronavirus.

A university spokeswoman says the student is studying in a program that is now sending all students home. The student, however, is not showing any symptoms of the virus.

University staff is also monitoring other students who are currently studying abroad.

“Our first concern is always for the safety of our students,” university communications director Janet Kacskos said.

She says there is staff in constant communication with them via phone or email.

“We [also] work with the program directors,” Kascskos said. “We work with the local officials as well as with the guidance that we’re getting with the federal government and with the student to see what their comfort is.”

With fears of coronavirus around the globe, Millersville University is updating protocols and guidelines to address if a student does have symptoms of the virus.

The university says they plan to monitor where students are traveling during spring break.