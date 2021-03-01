Millersville University cancels Tuesday classes due to network outages

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, Millersville University canceled in-person and virtual classes for Tuesday, March 2, after a network outage caused Zoom classes to become unavailable to students and staff.

Since Sunday, the Lancaster County college has been experiencing wide-spread Internet and phone outages.

“For our students it’s real bummer because, and for professors because, with the reliance on Zoom … to not be able to access that is a bummer,” Janet Kackos, Director of Communications for MU, said.

According to the university’s bulletin, campus Internet access, D2L and Office 365 are now working, but professors should remain flexible until the remainder of network outages are recovered.

As of Monday evening, Millersville University officials were unsure as to what knocked out its service.