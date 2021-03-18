Millersville University deals with aftermath of cyber attack

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people had their personal information exposed when Millersville University was the victim of a cyber attack.

The university has not specifically said how many people this affects, saying there is a handful of individuals whose information was compromised.

The hack caused Internet and phone outages, cancelling classes on Tuesday, March 2.

“IT and the cybersecurity folks, as well as law enforcement, are working around the clock to get this under control and to make sure everything is okay. We just really appreciate everyone’s patience going through this,” said Janet Kacskos, Director of Communications for Millersville University.

The university in Lancaster County says they have notified those who had their information exposed.