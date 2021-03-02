Millersville University network outages caused by external attack

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, Millersville University canceled Tuesday classes due to network outages that began on Sunday, Feb. 28. School officials were unable to determine the root of the Internet and phone outages students and staff were experiencing, but on Tuesday, tweeted out the cause of the problem.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Lancaster County college tweeted out, “We can now confirm that on Sunday, Feb. 28, Millersville University received an external attack on our network.”

The tweet informed students and staff that their IT team took immediate action to resolve the issue.

Moreover, Millersville University elaborated in a second tweet reminding their college community that, since 2019, personal identifiable information has been encrypted, and to be the best of their knowledge, was not compromised.

🟡 UPDATE 🟡 We can now confirm that on Sunday, Feb. 28, Millersville University received an external attack on our network. IT immediately took action to mitigate the hit. — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) March 2, 2021

Classes are set to resume on Wednesday.