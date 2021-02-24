Millersville University plans for in-person graduation ceremony

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — While most of their learning has been online, Millersville University is planning for face-to-face graduation ceremonies in May.

The university says they will have three dates for graduation, which also includes students who missed ceremonies last year because of COVID-19.

The ceremonies will be held at the school’s football stadium with social distancing protocols in place.

“That’s actually why I picked up a minor. I took two years off of school and I wanted to feel like it felt like to be appreciated in person. So I picked up a gerentology minor. I wanted an inperson graduation,” Millersville senior Jasmine Kelliehan said.

As it stands now, students who go to the graduation ceremony will only be given two tickets.

With social distancing, there will be less room for crowds.

However, the university says that could change depending on restrictions that are place in May.