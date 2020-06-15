Millersville University plans to reopen in the fall with some courses in-person

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University is planning to reopen its campus in the fall with a hybrid approach of online and in-person courses.

In a letter, Millersville president Daniel Wubah said all courses will be online after Thanksgiving break.

“We’ve been grappling with the whole issue over safety,” communications director Janet Kacskos said. “That had to be first and foremost in anything we did was safety first.”

Details for which classes having what kind of instruction is still being hammered out, however, it appears likely that the school will follow a framework approved by the State System of Higher Education last week, which requires mask-wearing, grab-and-go dining, and single occupancy dorms.

“Details regarding housing, dining, athletics, and what each class room looks like will be communicated in the days and weeks ahead,” Kacskos said.

Shippensburg University announced similar plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall and Penn State released a plan to have students on campus but requires classes with more than 250 students to be held online.

Millersville University is steadfast in upholding these changes and maintains that students will see differences when they return.

“We do anticipate that masks will be an important part and taking temperatures will be an important part,” Kacskos said.