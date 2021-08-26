Millersville University Police searching for missing first-year student

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University Police are searching for a 20-year-old first-year student who reportedly went missing on Tuesday night.

Police say Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pa., was reported missing late Wednesday night after he didn’t come back to his room or return calls from his family. He was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages, toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say he was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeve, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers. Mindler was in classes Monday and Tuesday but did not show up Wednesday or Thursday.

Police are in contact with Mindler’s family and working with campus staff. Police filed their report with the National Crime Information Center less than 24 hours after the initial report. Local police departments are also notified.

MU Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (717) 871-4357. Information can also be reported confidentially to the Millersville LiveSafe Safety app.