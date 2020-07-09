Millersville University president participates in UN panel

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of Millersville University was among the speakers during a United Nations panel on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday evening.

Dr. Daniel Wubah told the panel that Millersville plans to use a mix of online learning and in-person learning in the fall. He said everyone on campus will be asked to wear a mask.

Wubah also discussed how universities across the country have played a role by researching the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also spoke on the panel. As one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts, he said he believes there will be a vaccine by the end of the year or early next year.

