Millersville University President to participate in Covid-19 discussion with Anthony Fauci

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The President of Millersville University is expected to discuss the implications of the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual event on Wednesday — where Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to make comments.

Alongside the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a panel of global experts will participate in the event titled “Confronting Covid-19 Through Innovation and Research: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic.”

Dr. Daniel Wubah, Millersville’s president, will be joining them and says he will discuss how higher education is working to help find a vaccine for Covid-19, as well as how Millersville is trying to spearhead the charge towards transitioning to online learning.

“Millersville is one the institutions that is developing a protocol that can be used at other places,” Wubah said. He explained that when the school opens its campus in the fall, he hopes to have a tracing program in place to see how students are dealing with social distancing guidelines.

Wubah said during the panel he will also share other details about how Millersville plans to keep students socially distant. He said the university is not planning to test every student who comes to campus, which means he will have to address how quickly campuses could be shut down if an outbreak happens.

“If it’s one or two we have isolation areas we can put these students, but if it’s in a short time we have 10 or 20 cases that would be a burden for us,” Wubah explained.

The virtual round table is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.