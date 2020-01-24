Millersville University receives grant funds to combat on-campus sexual assault

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University is placing further emphasis on preventing on-campus sexual assault after receiving nearly $30,000 from grant funds.

The school’s Title IX Coordinator Elizabeth Swantek said Millersville realized they needed additional funding after making little progress with their “It’s On Us” program last year.

“In 2020, what we’re going to see is what our students have asked instead of just looking at best practices across the nation,” Swantek said.

One thing students have asked for is a trauma-informed yoga class.

“There’s been some excellent research around trauma-informed yoga and creating a space where people feel they’re supported and that calming environment,” Swantek said. “Having a yoga instructor who is trauma-informed can propel that.”

Millersville also looks to add a large-scale sexual assault awareness event in addition to enhanced training and education regarding reporting and support services.

The university has received nearly $120,000 in grants for “It’s On Us” since the program’s inception in 2016.