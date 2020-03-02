Millersville University recognized for natural disaster protocols

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After several severe storms hit Millersville Univerity, school officials knew they had to respond.

The university has been recognized as StormReady and is one of 283 universities across the country to hold that status. Officials say they were working towards becoming StormReady since 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit.

Associate professor Duane Hagelgans says the university has been trying to better notify anyone on and off-campus if a natural disaster hits. Methods currently include text and email for proper measures to respond.

Hagelgans said the university also created a new emergency management center.

Though being StormReady doesn’t entail any financial reward, Hagelgans believes it will help the university prepare and recover from potential disaster.