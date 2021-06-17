Millersville University reducing on-campus housing costs

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University announced Thursday their on-campus housing options will drop their rates by 8% for their Villages option.

“This is the right time to lower the cost for staying in the residence halls,” Millersville President Daniel A. Wubah said. “This past year has challenged our students and their families and we want to do what we can to contain costs.”

In April of 2021, the Pa. State System of Higher Education Board of Governors decided to freeze in-state tuition. This is the third year in a row for keeping tuition around $7,700 a year, an unprecedented but essential way to retain students.

“With no increase in tuition for the third year in a row and the reduced cost for the residence halls, we have decreased the total cost of attendance at Millersville University for three years in a row, which is bucking the trend in higher education. We are committed to giving students an exceptional and affordable education,” President Wubah said.

The Board of Governors approved the acquisition of the Villages by Millersville University back in April, which will save about $50 million over 27 years due to dropping interest rates on the bonds. As a result, Millersville’s Council of Trustees approved lowering the rates, effective for the Fall 2021 semester.

“We are excited to be able to make this change in the pricing structure,” Director of University Housing & Conference Service’s Dr. Scott Helfrich said. “These changes can significantly assist students by helping with other costs, such as textbooks, dining charges, transportation, and by simply decreasing the amount needed for student loans.”

The university will also promise better wi-fi, bandwidth, and round-the-clock IT customer support with their Villages housing.