Millersville University students honor Martin Luther King Jr

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Local universities are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

At Millersville University, they hosted a number of online and in-person events throughout the month. That includes an MLK museum, which takes a look at the major historical events that took place during King’s lifetime.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The students didn’t hold back, they chimed in on what the day meant to them.

” I think it’s a day to stop and remember the civil rights movement, and one of the greatest leaders in our country’s history and a moment to remember that we need to continue to push for equity for all groups in our country, especially people of color,” Millersville University student Will Sloyer said. “I think we’ve come a long way but I think also it’s also a day to remember we have a long way to go.”

Millersville University will host a gospel concert and spoken word event on Jan. 27 to celebrate King’s life.