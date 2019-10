LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are searching for an 88-year-old woman who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Police say Frances Kreider was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Lancaster Pike in Quarryville Monday at around 1 p.m.

Kreider may be operating a Silver 2007 Toyota Camry, with a PA Registration SDBZ9392.

Anyone with information on Kreider is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.