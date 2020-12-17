Missing Endangered Person Alert: Adugna Mohr

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Adugna Mohr, who goes by the name Levi, of Elizabethtown, Pa.

Adugna Mohr is a black 13 years of age male who was last seen in the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Mt Joy Twp., Lancaster Co at approximately 6:30 p.m. on 12/16/20. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and eyeglasses. Police believe Mohr may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Mohr is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the NW Regional Police at 717-664-1180.