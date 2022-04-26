UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A kayaker who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon was found dead on Monday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, a 76-year-old kayaker was last heard from around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 in the area of Bridge Road on the Conestoga River in Upper Leacock Township.

A search was conducted until the late hours of Sunday night and then it resumed on Monday morning when the body was recovered.

According to PEMA, the kayaker is bi-polar and has Parkinson’s disease.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide information as it is made available.