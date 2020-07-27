Mixed reaction over proposal for old hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It appears that not everyone is on board with a proposal to turn one-time St. Joseph’s Hospital into housing, office, and shops.

Tammy Rojas — who lives close to the site on College Avenue — is one of those who are fighting against the proposal.

“Here they are continuing with this agenda of putting in housing without addressing what we’ve also lost and how that affected the community,” Rojas said.

Rojas was against UPMC closing the former hospital and is now begging the Lancaster City council to reject the hospital’s proposal to rezone the old hospital lot. She believes what’s being proposed would force her neighbors out of their homes.

“As nearby property is fixed up, and redeveloped the property, values rise, therefore rents rise,” Rojas said. “Or landlords sell off the property, which then gets flipped and those people are evicted out because they want different tenants.”

Last week, Lancaster City announced that UPMC had reached an agreement with a buyer and principal developer, Washington Place Equities (WPE) and HDC MidAtlantic as a partner.

The sale though hinges on a proposal to rezone the property. Initial plans for development include adding 325 housing units, 120 of which would be affordable to people with low to moderate incomes.

In a statement, Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said the proposal is “a win for families whose income has not kept up with the cost of housing”.

Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El didn’t disclose his position but agreed with Rojas over concerns about gentrification.

“Gentrification is a real concern,” he said. “Both the city and the county government need to take more seriously our obligation the need that people can get into and secure affordable housing.”

Smith-Wade-El has also been a champion for affordable housing. He said he’ll face a tough decision when deciding if the rezoning should be allowed. “For council, it will be a question of how secure are we the affordable housing will actually materialize and what will be the effect on the community at large.”

The city council is expected to listen to the proposal on August 3 at 6 p.m.

