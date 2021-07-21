Mobile blood drive to be held at Tanger Outlets Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile blood drive will be hosted by American Red Cross on Wednesday, July 28, at the Tanger Outlets Lancaster. The drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the press release, donations are critically needed as the organization is experiencing a severe blood shortage.

To schedule an appointment for the drive, visit their website by clicking here. Appointments are required.

Those who donate will receive a free Tanger Coupon Book, 25% off Back-To-School TangerStyle coupons and a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Plus, donors will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win gas for a year.