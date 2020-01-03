Money going to Mount Joy to help with business improvements

MOUNT JOY, Pa (WHTM) – There has been a certain chime in Mount Joy since Rodney Wilbert moved his Time After Time Clocks shop to Main Street.

“Since we lived in town, we know the importance of catering to small business in town,” Wilbert said.

Wilbert is one of the shop owners who recently moved into Mount Joy. Those shop owners are also helping with a mini-revitalization of the borough.

“Business has been picking up,” Wilbert said. “The holiday season was outstanding.”

Now, the state is helping those small businesses by giving money to Main Street Mount Joy.

“The facade grant is going to let property owners and business owners take a look at the outside of their properties and enhance it,” said Dave Schell, the executive director of Main Street Mount Joy. “We’re looking for new lighting projects, new painting projects, and new display windows.”

Schell said that $50,000 is up for grabs from Main Street Mount Joy. He said the economic development corporation can pay half of slated improvements.

“This is a chance where we can provide some of that money, and all of a sudden, with us providing half of that money, some projects become feasible,” Schell said.

Schell said the hope is that small improvements lead to big boosts in bottom lines and to a trickledown that helps everyone in Mount Joy.

“Mount Joy, in general, will be helped because the more traffic we can bring to Mount Joy, it’s going to help all the businesses. All the restaurants will do better and all the retail will do better,” Schell said.

Schell said the money can last for three years, but he expects that most, if not all of it, to be used by next year.