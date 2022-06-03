LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — “The Monolith” in downtown Lancaster’s Penn Square sports a towering wall of greenery bisected by a reflective blue streak. The greenery is pollinator plants, and the blue represents the Susquehanna River. The temporary art feature was installed in the square in celebration of Lancaster Water Week.

“Each wall is focused on a different part of education,” explained Fritz Schroeder, senior vice president of community impact with the Lancaster Conservancy, which coordinates Water Week.

In addition to the pollinator wall (which is fun for photos, by the way), there is a wall of “The Monolith” with information on identifying your local watershed, one with free native plant seeds and action steps people can take to protect waterways, and one with more information about Water Week in general.

This is the sixth year Water Week is being celebrated in Lancaster County. It is a community awareness campaign about water resources in the county that runs from June 3-11 this year and includes more than a dozen events for people of all ages throughout the week.

“We consider the streams the lifeblood of Lancaster County,” said Schroeder. The region’s agricultural community was built around those waterways, he said, and they provide drinking water and recreational opportunities for residents.

There are 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County, Schroeder said, and about half of them are polluted.

“There is a concentrated and focused effort on cleaning up those streams and rivers by the Lancaster Conservancy and many, many partners here in Lancaster County, and this week really is a celebration of their work, and it’s an awareness campaign to get residents engaged and involved,” said Schroeder.

With events like kayaking excursions, Science Factory workshops, waterway cleanups, musical performances, wetland tours, a trivia night, and more, Water Week aims to get people to engage with local streams and rivers.

“Water Week as a community awareness campaign is really about encouraging each of us to take simple, basic steps on our own properties and in our own neighborhoods,” Schroeder said.

“It can be as simple as planting native plants in your backyard. It could be removing some paved-over surfaces on your property. It could be planting a tree in your local park with your neighbors; going around and picking up trash; identifying what stream or river you live closest to, and going and exploring it, and making a deeper connection to nature and that stream,” Schroeder continued.

Water Week kicks off on Friday, which is First Friday in downtown Lancaster. Attendees can check out the art installation and meet some Water Week partner organizations. First Friday also includes pop-up musicians and other events at city businesses.

A complete list of all Water Week events can be viewed online here.