“Monster” from Lancaster who preys on the “weak and helpless” will serve up to 20 years in prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a woman and beating her toddler.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 33, is guilty of felony counts of aggravated assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering welfare, and two related misdemeanors.

Police say Martinez-Colomba must also register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller ordered the seven and a half -to-20-year prison term. Judge Miller said Martinez-Colomba has been violent to every woman who came into his life and that the community must be protected from him.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said Martinez-Colomba is a “monster” who preys on the “weak and helpless.”

ADA Ponessa presented testimony at a January trial that Martinez-Colomba beat the woman, forced her to perform a sexual act, then beat the toddler because he cried during the assault. The assaults happened Aug. 22, 2018, in a vehicle in Lancaster city.

Officials say when the woman reported the beatings, Martinez-Colomba hid from police for about two weeks in wooded areas in Quarryville and Lancaster County Park.

