‘Monster’ gets prison for sexual abuse against 4 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida man will serve decades in prison for sexually abusing four children in Lancaster County for 20 years, beginning in 1984.

Tony Cruz, 52, must serve 26 to 68 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole after serving the minimum term because he has not expressed remorse, a judge ordered Monday.

Authorities say Cruz abused the children at multiple locations from 1984 to 2004 before moving to Florida. He was convicted in September of 14 counts including rape of a child.

“The family referred to him as a monster and he was nothing short of that,” said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. “What he did was targetted absolutely defenseless victims. Some of these girls were 4 and 5 years old, and for him to maintain that he did nothing wrong till this day was despicable.”

