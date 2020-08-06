Learning centers offering help with online education as school approaches

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kristin Savko is sure there will be at least some online learning for her 10-year-old son this year.

Savko has the option to work from home on occasion, which allows her to help her son with schooling. She says it’s a luxury she understands some parents just don’t have.

“I can’t imagine being a nurse, a doctor, working at a grocery store, or any essential workers and having to figure out what to do with your kids to help support their learning and education,” she said.

Plenty of parents in Lancaster are looking to figure out what to do about online learning after the school district voted to have all classes online to start the year.

On Thursday, administrators with the Lancaster Science Factory announced they are providing options to help working parents with online learning.

“We have a way to make sure kids are staying on track and keeping them in a learning-focused environment,” said director of operations Amanda Bakay.

She said the science center has educators who can guide students through their work.

“The kids will come in each day and they can be here in the morning, afternoon, or full-day,” Bakay said. “(The kids) are going to have the assignments they have assigned by their teachers.”

Bakay said that students in 3rd-8th grade can enroll in the program.