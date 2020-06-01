More protests happening in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More protests are happening Monday afternoon in Lancaster after some turned violent Sunday night.

The demonstration started around 11 a.m. and so far it has been peaceful but city and community leaders are worried it could get infiltrated by outsiders are who only looking to start violence.

Police say the protest Sunday eventually turned violent with water bottles being thrown at law enforcement. Authorities say they also observed some in the crowds carrying guns.

Authorities say they believe those who caused problems were from outside the city and were only here to start trouble. They believe it could be white nationalists groups.

Earlier today the Mayor of Lancaster and the Police Chief said they support the message of the protestors but they say there are better ways to go about it than protests and riots right now.

City leaders say there will be other chances to for those who are upset to get their message across. They just dont want to see violence.

So far there have been no problems today but authorities will continue to monitor the protest.