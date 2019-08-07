Mother charged after child, 3, nearly drowns in Ephrata Community Pool

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have filed charges against the mother of a 3-year-old child rescued by lifeguards at the Ephrata Community Pool earlier this summer.

Casilda Barrera de Rodriguez, 42, of Lebanon, is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ephrata police say Barrera de Rodriguez left her child unattended in the toddler pool on June 1 when she walked about 85 feet away to talk to a relative.

The child, who was not wearing floatation devices and could not swim, was found face down and unresponsive in the main pool a short time later.

Lifeguards rescued and resuscitated the child, who received additional treatment at a hospital and has recovered.

Police said the toddler pool is connected to the main pool by a waterway that is 6 feet wide. They said supervision is required to ensure that children who cannot swim do not enter the main pool.

Barrera de Rodriguez was arraigned Tuesday before a district judge then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.