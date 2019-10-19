Mother of girl attacked on video speaks out

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – 12-year-old Jadavi Taylor-Garcia will now have to walk to school with her mother after being attacked.

Amanda Taylor says her daughter has no other choice after the incident caught what happened to her on video.

“This shouldn’t happen to my child,” Taylor said.

The video given to ABC27 and shared on social media was taken near Reynolds Middle School and shows sixth-grader Jadavi being kicked and harassed.

Taylor believes a bullying incident lead to what is seen in the video. “They were playing around in school earlier that day, pulling each other’s hair. My daughter told them it wasn’t okay, and then it continued.”

She’s upset that this happened because it has happened before.

“It’s not okay for children to be abused, to be bullied by other kids, Taylor said. “I was bullied myself. It wasn’t okay then and it’s not okay now.”

Amanda said she’s met with the School District of Lancaster officials. She said the school is trying to work out a situation where her daughter doesn’t have to see the other girls involved in the incident.

The School District of Lancaster provided a statement that said, “We are working with the students involved and their families to resolve the conflict.”

Amanda said she wants what’s best for every child.”I think every parent needs to ask what’s going on in school.”