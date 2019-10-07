Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Township Police Department was dispatched for a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Officers arrived in the area of 1230 Gypsy Hill Road at around 10:55 p.m. to find a single motorcycle crash with a 32-year-old male rider suffering from multiple serious injuries.

Several bystanders and emergency crews engaged in life-saving measures on the rider at the scene, police say.

According to police, the man was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition.

West Lampeter Township Police Department conducted an on-scene investigation that caused the roadway to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The male’s identity has not been released at this time.

West Lampeter Township Police are asking anybody in the area at the time of the incident to contact the West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.