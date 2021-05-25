Motorcycle crash with injuries in Pequea Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pequea Township Police Department investigated a crash with injuries that occurred on Monday, May 17 at approximately 7:25 PM.

The crash took place in the 100 block of West Boehms Road in the township. The operator was identified as a 19-year-old male from Willow Street driving a 2006 Suzuki Easter motorcycle.

The operator was not wearing a helmet according to the report and was transported to Lancaster General Health by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. This is a developing story, check back for updates.