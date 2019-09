LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who stole a 2000 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-9R motorcycle.

The suspect shown above was seen pushing the motorcycle east on the 700 block of East King Street, near Reservoir Park.

Anyone with information or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police (717) 735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913