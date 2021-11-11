Motorcyclist dies after crash on Route 30 onramp in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield Township Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash at the Route 30 onramp on Prospect Road in Lancaster County.

Police were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the motorcyclist was riding south on Prospect Road towards the Route 30 onramp when a white Ford pickup truck, driving north, collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. The pickup truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

