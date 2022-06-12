WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday, June 11.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro, Lancaster County for a single-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes and began to perform life-saving efforts on the motorcyclist.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Several citizens also helped officers with the efforts until fire crews and EMS arrived. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.