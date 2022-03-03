LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after striking a vehicle late Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:28 p.m. on March 2, first responders were dispatched to the area of 35 W. Main St. in Salunga for a report of a motorcycle crash.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old male, was found lying in the roadway in and out of consciousness. The male was subsequently transported to a medical facility via ambulance for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be serious.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle, a 2005 Kawasaki Z750S was traveling west on Main St. when it rear-ended a 2020 Honda CRV being operated by a 75-year-old female.

After striking the Honda CRV the motorcycle and rider slid further west down the roadway striking several parked vehicles before coming to rest. Police say the female was the only occupant of the Honda and she was uninjured in the crash.

The roadway remained closed for investigation and clean-up until approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The collision remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact East Hempfield Twp. Police at (717)-898-3103.