Mount Joy man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Lancaster County say a Mount Joy man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Rout 441 in East Donegal Township.

According to Susquehanna Regional police, this happened around 6 p.m. just north of Vinegar Ferry Road. Two vehicles were involved: a Honda Element and a Nissan pickup truck.

Police say both vehicles collided and a 56-year-old man from Mount Joy who was driving the Honda was killed.

A 37-year-old driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating along with the Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The identities of the drivers will be released at a later time. There is no word on what led to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional police at 717-426-1164.