Mountville bridge repair to close Route 30 through the weekend

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be shut down in both directions throughout the weekend for emergency work to repair a damaged bridge.

Route 30 will be closed between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

The official detour uses Prospect Road, Columbia Avenue, and College Avenue.

Crews will repair the Hill Street bridge spanning Route 30 in Mountville. The bridge was struck by a vehicle and its facia beam was damaged in early June.

The bridge was closed on Monday, Sept. 23. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of November.

