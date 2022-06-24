MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged with simple assault, as well as criminal trespass after two incidents occurred on May 26 and June 5, 2022.

According to the Manor Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Linville Drive in Mountville at 8:16 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident that was in progress. Once officers arrived on the scene and after a brief foot pursuit, one of the officers detained a woman in the area.

The other officer spoke with a man that was also involved in the incident. The man informed the officer that his granddaughter had come to the home and started a verbal argument over child custody matters. The granddaughter was then identified as 25-year-old, Ketsia Febles-Rodriguez.

Febles-Rodriguez’s grandfather said that his granddaughter assaulted him with a vacuum cleaner and a dining room chair, before chasing him from the home where she attempted to assault him once again. According to court documents, Febles-Rodriguez was able to post bail, which was set at $2,500.

On Sunday, June 5 at 12:40 a.m., Manor Township Police received a call of a possible violation of a protection from abuse order (PFA) at the 100 block of Linville Drive in Mountville.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Febles-Rodriguez had kicked the rear door of the house where her grandfather lived, damaging the door frame, before fleeing the scene.

Manor Township Police have charged Febles-Rodriguez with simple assault stemming from the May 26 incident, as well as one count of felony trespass from the June 5 incident. A warrant for her arrest was issued.